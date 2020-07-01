BNR forex reserves, down to 35 billion euro, at June-end

The forex reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) went down 1.8 percent on 30 June 2020, to EUR 35,002 million, compared to EUR 35,646 million on 31 May 2020, according to a Central Bank release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In June, the following flows were recorded: EUR 3,600 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, inflows into the European Commission's account and other; EUR 4,244 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,267 million.

On 30 June 2020, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 40,269 million, compared to EUR 40,812 million on 31 May 2020.

In July 2020, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 117 million.