BNR launches brass coin dedicated to 30 years since December 1989 Romanian Revolution

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) launches in circulation a brass coin with the theme 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, as well as in the numismatic circuit, silver and brass coins for collection purposes, according to a BNR press release.

The obverse of the silver coin displays a young man showing the sign of victory and holding the tricolor flag with the torn out Communist coat of arms, symbol of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, an inscription around the edge reading "ROMANIA", the coat of arms of Romania, the year of issue "2019" and the nominal value "10 LEI".The obverse of the brass coin for collecting presents a youth flashing the victory sign and holding the tricolor with the torn out Communist coat of arms, symbol of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, an inscription around the edge reading "ROMANIA", the coat of arms of Romania, the year of issue "2019", the nominal value "50 BANI "And the letter" N "in a circle, as a hallmark of the collection piece.The obverse of the brass coin for circulation presents a young man showing the sign of victory and holding the tricolor flag with the torn out Communist coat of arms, symbol of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, an inscription around the edge reading "ROMANIA", the coat of arms of Romania, the year of issue "2019" and the nominal value "50 BANI ".The reverse side of all coins presents an image during the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, the circular inscription "ROMANIAN REVOLUTION OF DECEMBER" and the year when the events took place - "1989".