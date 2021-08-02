BNR launches gold coin dedicated to 200yrs since birth of statesman I.C. Bratianu

As of August 2, 2021, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a gold coin dedicated to 200 years since the birth of Ion C. Bratianu, agerpres reports.

According to a press release of the BNR, the coins will have the following characteristics:

Obverse: the monument dedicated to Ion C. Bratianu in Bucharest, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '500 LEI', the coat of arms of Romania and the year of issue '2021.'Reverse: the portrait of Ion C. Bratianu, the inscription 'ION C. BRATIANU' in an arc and his birth and death years '1821' and '1891.'The gold coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, will be accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue in Romanian, English and French. Each leaflet comes with a certificate of authenticity bearing the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.The maximum mintage of this numismatic issue is 1,000 gold coins.The selling price for the gold coin, including the presentation leaflet, is lei 11,300.00, VAT excluded.The gold coins dedicated to 200 years since the birth of Ion C. Bratianu are legal tender on the territory of Romania.The gold coins dedicated to 200 years since the birth of Ion C. Bratianu will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.