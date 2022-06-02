BNR's end-May forex reserves rise to 40.92 billion euros

At the end of May, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 40.920 billion euros, up 1.03% from 40.501 billion euros on April 30 2022, informs BNR.

Inflows recorded in May amounted to 3.756 billion euros representing: changes in the minimum foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance (including the amount resulting from the issuance of Eurobonds of the Ministry of Finance in the nominal amount of 1.75 billion US dollars), inflows into the European Commission's accounts, other.There were also outflows of 3.377 billion euros, aimed at changing the minimum foreign exchange reserves set up by credit institutions with the BNR and interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other.Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 5.141 billion euros, as per the current international prices. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at 5.741 billion euros.Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of May 31, 2022 were 46.661 billion euros, compared to 46.533 billion euros as of April 30, 2022.According to the BNR, payments due in June 2022 on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to about 95 million euros.