BNR's foreign exchange reserves stand at EUR 33,156 million, at end-April

On 30 April 2020, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 33,156 million compared to EUR 34,123 million on 31 March 2020, according to a BNR release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

During the month, the following flows were recorded: EUR 4,075 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, inflows into the European Commission's account and other; EUR 5,042 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,261 million.On 30 April 2020, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 38,417 million, compared to EUR 39,006 million on 31 March 2020.In May 2020, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 147 million.