BNR's forex reserves, up to 35.505bn lei at end-January

Currency reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased by 7.8pct, to 35.505 billion euro, on January 31, 2020, from 32.926 million euro on December 31, 2019, according to a release from the central bank sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

In January, there were inflows of 4.586 billion euro and outflows of 2.007 billion euro, and the gold reserve level remained at 103.6 tonnes. Its value stood at 4.773 billion euro in the context of international prices' trends.

Romania's international reserves (currencies plus gold) on January 31, 2020 amounted to 40.278 billion euro, compared to 37.450 billion euro on December 31, 2019.

Payments due in February 2020 in the account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Public Finance, total about 216 million euro.AGERPRES.