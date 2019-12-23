 
     
Bobsleigh: Andreea Grecu and Ioana Gheorghe, gold medalists in IBSF Junior World Championships 2019

Romania's bobsledders Andreea Grecu and Teodora Andreea Vlad grabbed the gold medal in the two-woman bobsleigh event on Sunday, in the 2019 IBSF Junior World Championships Bobsleigh & Skeleton (Germany). 

Grecu and Vlad were timed with 1 min 42 sec 85/100, 51 sec 19/100 in the first leg, and 51 sec 66/100 in the second. 

There were 22 teams at the start of the race, and the Romanians Teodora Andreea Vlad and Katharina Wick finished 15th (1: 45.24). 

Also on Sunday, Romania won the fifth place in the four-man bobsleigh event, Mihai Cristian Tentea, Raul Constantin Dobre, Cristian Radu and Ciprian Nicolae Daroczi being timed with 1 min 38 sec 75/100, only two-hundredth of a second short of the bronze, shared by Switzerland and Latvia. Germany ranked first, followed by Russia. 

In a first 4-man race held on Saturday, Romania, with the same team, ranked 12th out of 22 teams. 

On Friday, Mihai Cristian and Ciprian Nicolae Daroczi snatched the bronze medals in the 2-man bobsleigh event.

