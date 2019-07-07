 
     
Bodea (Economy Ministry): Global competitive European industry relies on strong, functional Single Market

sigla
Ministerul Economiei

A global competitive European industry relies on a strong, functional Single Market, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Economy Calin Bodea said at the informal meeting of the ministers responsible for competitiveness of the COMPET Council of the EU, the Internal Market and Industry section, held at the end of the week in Helsinki, Finland.


According to a post on the Ministry of Economy's Facebook page, the topics on the agenda focused on sustainable growth, discussions aiming the integration of the Single Market, of the dynamic digital economy and the modern industrial policies and smart solutions for a climate-friendly and competitive Europe.

"Industry in general and, above all, energy-intensive industries are the beginning of the sustainable value chain, favoring the development of environmentally-friendly technologies, and having a contribution with regard to the measures against global warming. Thus, industry plays a key role in reducing greenhouse effect emissions and contributes substantially to the transition to a low-emission economy in the EU, " the representatives of the Ministry of Economy wrote on the Facebook page.

