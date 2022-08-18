Border Police: About 261,200 cross-border travelers in past 24 hrs

Approximately 261,200 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 63,000 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were about 141,989 travelers on the inbound, including 13,271 Ukrainian citizens (by 24.23 percent more compared to the day before). The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until Wednesday midnight is 1,975,120, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 58 illegal acts (32 infractions and 26 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) amounts to approximately RON 87,000, Agerpres.

Fines worth over RON 15,000 were also issued.

22 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 51 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.