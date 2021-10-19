Border police catch two westbound Afghan families that illegally crossed the Danube by boat

Two Afghan families consisting of four adults and five minors, including a one-year-old baby, were caught by the Moldova Veche border police on the Romanian side of the Danube, as they crossed the river in an inflatable boat from Serbia, the Timisoara Border Police informs in a release on Tuesday.

After the epidemiological checkup at the Moldova Noua City Hospital, the migrants were taken to the sector precincts for verifications which determined that they are two families from Afghanistan - four adults aged between 26 and 49, and five minors ages 1 to 16. The adults declared that they crossed the border illegally with the intention to reach Western Europe, Agerpres informs.