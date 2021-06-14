Border police intercept 21 migrants attempting to illegally cross western border

Arad border police this weekend caught 21 migrants from Syria, Iran, Afghanistan and Algeria attempting to illegally cross the border into Hungary, either by hiding in trucks loaded with goods or on foot, a release informs.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), authorities found during customs clearance procedures 18 migrants hiding in two long-haul trucks driven by Turkish citizens who were transporting sofas, car parts and food to Germany and France.

Investigations determined that the persons in question are 11 citizens from Syria, six citizens from Afghanistan and one citizen from Iraq, aged between 2 and 30, the release states.In the area of Nadlac, about 100 meters from the border line, a patrol caught three people hailing from Algeria, aged between 29 and 33, who were attempting to illegally get into Hungary.In all cases, migrants could be prosecuted for attempting to cross the state border illegally, agerpres reports.