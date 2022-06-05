Border Police: More than 8,400 Ukrainians enter Romania on Saturday

More than 103,000 people entered Romania on Saturday, more than 8,400 being Ukrainian citizens, up 5.7% from the previous day, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) reported on Sunday.

According to an IGPF release sent to AGERPRES, on Saturday, at national level, 103,057 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, out of whom 8,429 Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 5.7% compared to the previous day).On the border with Ukraine, 4,399 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (increasing by 3.1%), and on the one with the Republic of Moldova - 1,076 Ukrainian citizens (up by 0.6%), the quoted source mentions.Since the beginning of the crisis on February 24, until Saturday, at 24.00, 1,122,756 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania. Starting February 10 (pre-conflict period), 1,157,285 Ukrainians entered our country, the quoted release states.