Border Police: Over 220,000 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

As many as 227,830 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 57,000 means of transportation, have entered Romania on Thursday, through border crossing points nationwide (on both the inbound and the outbound), the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The cited source mentions that there were 116,549 persons on the inbound, including 11,842 Ukrainian nationals (down by 0.9% from the previous day).Thus, starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period) and until Wednesday, at 24:00, nationwide, 1,567,293 Ukrainian nationals have entered Romania.As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 70 illegal acts (35 infractions and 35 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign nationals. Fines worth over 11,905 RON were also issued.Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately RON 76,100.26 foreign nationals who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 34 Romanian nationals were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.