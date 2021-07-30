Border Police: Roughly 164,400 cross-border travelers in past 24 hours

Approximately 164,400 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 43,000 means of transport (of which 14,300 freight box trucks) underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were about 85,600 travelers by 22,000 means of transport on the inbound, and 78,800 travelers by 21,000 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 45,100 people and 18,900 means of transport (6,100 freight box trucks) crossed the border with Hungary, of which about 23,700 people by 9,000 means of transport and 2,900 freight box trucks on the outbound.

In the reporting interval border police found 76 misdeeds (57 infractions and 19 contraventions) committed by Romanian and foreign citizens at crossing points and the green border and issued about 7,700 lei worth of fines.

37 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 20 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.