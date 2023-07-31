Border traffic doubles at weekend as against last year's figures

More than 1,440,000 Romanian and foreign citizens completed border formalities at the end of last week, which represents an increase of 102% compared to the same period last year, told Agerpres.

On July 30, approximately 510,500 Romanian and foreign citizens and more than 134,100 means of transport, in both directions, passed through the border checkpoints throughout the country (both on the way in and on the way out), the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 270,287 people entered Romania, including 18,272 Ukrainian citizens.

As regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - border police officers found, on Sunday, 56 illegal acts (21 offences and 35 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth over 75,600 lei.

The amount of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 26,900 lei.

On Sunday, 14 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements, and 20 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.

In order to facilitate traffic at the Romanian borders, the representatives of the Romanian Border Police are in permanent contact with the Hungarian and Bulgarian border authorities in order to set up joint measures so that the control formalities can be carried out in an efficient manner.

"As traffic participants mainly use Nadlac II and Petea border crossing points, at the border with Hungary, respectively Giurgiu border crossing point, at the border with Bulgaria, we recommend citizens to transit through the other border points existing at the border, so as to avoid bottlenecks," says the source.

At the border with Hungary there are 12 international border crossing points for persons, cars and trucks, and 11 border crossing points are operational at the border with Bulgaria.