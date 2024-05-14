The first edition of the "Martha Bibescu" International Visual Arts Salon will take place from 4 to 29 July at the Brancovenesc Palace in Mogosoaia, as part of an event organised in partnership with the Romanian Fine Artists Union.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the exhibition will have four sections: painting, graphics, small sculpture and youth and will be open to professional artists, both from Romania and abroad.

"From 4 to 29 July 2024, the ground floor of the palace where one of the most distinguished personalities of the European aristocracy of the 20th century - Princess Martha Bibescu, lived, will be transformed into a space of excellence of contemporary visual arts," says the source.

Registrations will be made online from 15 May to 15 June at the following e-mail address: salonulmarthabibescu@gmail.com

Information about the conditions of participation in the fair can be found at https://www.asociatiaprovalores.ro/regulament/

The curatorial commission is composed of art critic Luiza Barcan - winner of the critic award at the UAP Awards Gala (September 2023), academician Mircia Dumitrescu and painter Gheorghe Dican - vice-president of the Romanian Fine Artists Union.