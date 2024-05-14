Subscription modal logo Premium

Brancovenesc Palace in Mogosoaia to host first edition of "Martha Bibescu" International Visual Arts Salon

blog.hotelguru.ro
palatul mogosoaia

The first edition of the "Martha Bibescu" International Visual Arts Salon will take place from 4 to 29 July at the Brancovenesc Palace in Mogosoaia, as part of an event organised in partnership with the Romanian Fine Artists Union.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the exhibition will have four sections: painting, graphics, small sculpture and youth and will be open to professional artists, both from Romania and abroad.

"From 4 to 29 July 2024, the ground floor of the palace where one of the most distinguished personalities of the European aristocracy of the 20th century - Princess Martha Bibescu, lived, will be transformed into a space of excellence of contemporary visual arts," says the source.

Registrations will be made online from 15 May to 15 June at the following e-mail address: salonulmarthabibescu@gmail.com

Information about the conditions of participation in the fair can be found at https://www.asociatiaprovalores.ro/regulament/

The curatorial commission is composed of art critic Luiza Barcan - winner of the critic award at the UAP Awards Gala (September 2023), academician Mircia Dumitrescu and painter Gheorghe Dican - vice-president of the Romanian Fine Artists Union.

 

