British Ambassador Noble:Bookfest opening just days after convincing proof delivered of democratic system's resilience

We have the precious opportunity to celebrate the freedom to read and the freedom to write what we want as individuals in the 30th year since the fall of communism in Romania, and thirdly, this book fair opens just a few days after convincing proof was delivered of the vitality and resilience of Romania's democratic and judiciary system, Andrew James Noble said at the fair opening ceremony.

Referring to another aspect of the social and political context of the event, which renders this important moment even more intense, the British diplomat pointed out that "Brexit is only one facet of Great Britain."

Many are talking about the political situation in the UK, which is hard to understand. Brexit is only one facet of Great Britain. As you will see today, the British presence demonstrates the vitality and richness of my country that has resisted and will resist any political phenomenon. (...) Therefore, these days are a great time to celebrate the freedom of the book world. Thank you, and I invite you to rediscover a country you already know, said the ambassador.

He also emphasized that for the United Kingdom, the participation in Bookfest is an opportunity to celebrate diversity in literature, to reiterate the role of culture in the dialogue between countries and between different identities.

I am convinced that the British presence at Bookfest will provide the visitors with an unprecedented experience through the variety of guest authors, as well as through the organization of more than 50 workshops, debates, screenings and events devoted to the book. Even though the British literary scene is well-known, with a wide range of globally known writers, for me and my dear colleagues from the British Council the importance of the British presence resides in the unexpected appearance. We will present the Romanian public modern literature, a literature inspired by the diversity of my country, a literature in which voices from all over the world are heard and where each of the visitors will be exposed to a new way of thinking and a new way of living together. A literature carried by feminine voices. I am especially glad that we have nine British authors invited to Bookfest, who come with one-off stories and life pages, said Andrew Noble.

The 14th Bookfest International Book Fair which opened on Wednesday at the Romexpo exhibition center features over 400 events organized by more than 150 exhibitors, and 1,000,000 books of which 4,000 editorial novelties.