British Foreign Secretary: After we leave EU, we plan to build new relations with partners,Romania included

After leaving the EU, the UK is determined to promote free trade and create new relations with its partners, Romania included, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.

He spoke in the official opening of the first office in Romania of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), alongside London Stock Exchange Group CEO David Schwimmer and Romanian Deputy PM for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall.

Hunt said that opening this office means jobs for almost 500 Romanians.

London is one of the biggest centres in the world. Foreign investors come to London to get in touch with investors and finance and I am proud that Bucharest is part of this network, he said. The UK's prosperity was entirely built on free economic exchange. After we leave the EU, we are determined not only to keep this tradition, but to consolidate it, encouraging and promoting free trade worldwide. And trade with Europe is fundamental for our economic success, said Hunt.

The British Foreign Secretary also spoke of the post-Brexit prospects.

The UK is the fifth largest economy, and the EU is the biggest single market for British exports. In the context in which the UK repositions itself on the global stage, we plan to build new relations with our partners, Romania included, Jeremy Hunt pointed out.

Hunt added that the volume of economic exchanges between Romania and the UK currently stands at 4 billion euro, having increased 9 percent from the previous year.

I am confident that this trend regarding the economic exchange between our countries will continue. Over 5,000 British companies invested almost 1.5 billion euro in the Romanian economy, he highlighted, mentioning in context the Liberty House Group. At the same time, the British Foreign Secretary also talked about the Dacia and Ford exports to the UK. Today there is a turning point in our economic and commercial relation, Hunt also said.

Ana Birchall sent PM Viorica Dancila's message, describing the event as "an extra confirmation of the attention granted to Romania both as trustworthy partner in business and as strategic partner of the UK."

She said that the opening of the office in Bucharest means "hiring 400 highly qualified Romanians."

"Each implemented investment, each opening means contributions to the budget and new jobs for our country's citizens, therefore I would like to voice my appreciation for London Stock Exchange Group and the decision to invest in Romania," Birchall conveyed.

In context, the Deputy PM evoked Romania's economic growth.

"Prime Minister Dancila and the Government believe that each new investment is a good opportunity to prove the international business community that Romania is a trustworthy business partner, strongly connected to development and growth. (...) We are gradually turning Romania into a place where the next generation has the long-waited opportunity of building careers that will bring them satisfactions," Birchall also said.

In his turn, David Schwimmer said that the office covers over 42 LSEG services. The office has been operating since November last year, he pointed out, and the Friday event marked the official opening.

Our decision to create hubs in Bucharest reflects many qualities that Romania provides - high level labour force, a strong education system, excellent infrastructure - which make Romania a first class destination for investment, Schwimmer said.