British Secretary of State for Europe on visit to Bucharest to discuss strengthening security cooperation

British Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty is on an official visit to Bucharest on Monday to reaffirm the UK's commitment to protecting European security and strengthening close relations with Romania, the Embassy of the United Kingdom informs.

According to the cited source, as a sign of solidarity with a "key" NATO ally, the British Secretary of State for Europe will hail the close cooperation with Romania in the field of regional defence and the continuous support to Ukraine in response to the war waged against it by the Russian Federation, told Agerpres.

The UK and Romania are important NATO allies, acting in close coordination with international partners, who firmly oppose Putin's brutal attack on Ukraine's sovereignty. I am glad to be in Bucharest to discuss strengthening our security cooperation and to reaffirm our unwavering support to Ukraine, Leo Docherty said before the visit, according to a release from the diplomatic mission.

In Bucharest, the British Secretary of State will meet with the Foreign Ministry's Secretaries of State for European Affairs and Strategic Affairs Daniela Gitman and Iulian Fota, with the chairs of the Select Committees on Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs, Nicoleta Pauliuc, Angel Tilvar and Titus Corlaatean, respectively, as well as with Secretary of State George Serban from the Ministry of Justice.

The British official also has scheduled talks with British officers of the NATO force in Romania, as well as with representatives of British companies.