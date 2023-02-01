Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in pre-trial detention

The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, on Wednesday, the appeals filed by brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate against the decision of the trial court, which extended the arrest warrants issued on their behalf by 30 days, in the case in which they are being investigated for setting up an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Two young women also remain in custody: Luana Alexandra Radu (a former police officer) and Georgiana Manuela Naghel (Andrew Tate's girlfriend), being accused of supporting the two in their criminal activity.In addition to a lawyer from Romania, the Tate brothers were advised in the courtroom by a lawyer from the USA, who over time defended several Hollywood stars, including Mike Tyson and Chris Brown.The presence of the lawyer did not impress the Romanian judges, who upheld the Bucharest Court's decision to extend until end of February the pre-trial arrest warrants on behalf of the two brothers.