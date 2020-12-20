Bucharest - 92,253 SARS-CoV-2 infection cases since pandemic beginning; Cluj and Iasi counties next

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered, since the beginning of the pandemic until now, in Bucharest - 92,253 and in the counties of Cluj - 27,454 and Iasi - 25,311, according to data the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) released on Sunday, as reported by AGERPRES.

Counties with a large number of cases are Constanta - 24,324, Brasov - 23,794, Timis - 23,718 and Prahova - 22,814.

As of Sunday, 591,294 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 498,777 patients have been declared cured.