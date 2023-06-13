Bucharest accounts for almost quarter of Romania's GDP, with unemployment rate of only 1 pct

The unemployment rate in Bucharest is only 1 percent, and 24.7 percent of Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is concentrated here, Iuliu Stocklosa, president of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), said on Tuesday at the fifth edition of the "Focus Bucharest - Infrastructure and Sustainable Urban Development" conference.

According to the head of the CCIB, from a tourism point of view, Romania's capital can become an attractive place for business meetings, as well as a "City Break" destination.

"According to data published by the BNR [the National Bank of Romania], the Bucharest-Ilfov region has attracted 62.7 billion euros since 1990, accounting for 62.5 percent of the total investments in Romania, due to its undisputed competitive advantages: its position at the intersection of two pan-European transport corridors and close to the Danube, the social and professional structure of Bucharest is one with a very high standard. The last statistics we received showed that the average salary in Bucharest is around 158 percent of the national salary, which means that we have very well trained people in Bucharest. We want to work with our partners today to find the most effective solutions that will contribute to improving the business climate and the social and cultural life of the capital (...) I also want to mention tourism: the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce is a founding member of the independent tourism promotion organisation Bucharest Tourist Board. Bucharest has a new chance, if we organize ourselves correctly, to be a "City Break" destination, a place for business, business meetings and, of course, concerts, special things with which we can develop the Capital from a tourist point of view, as well as to bring funding for the city halls," said the CCIB official.