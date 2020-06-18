Bucharest Airports National Corporation, dnata Catering confirm several of their employees are in police custody

The Bucharest Airports National Corporation (CNAB) and supplier of inflight catering dnata Catering SRL Romania confirmed that several of their employees, as well as of other companies that operate on the 'Henri Coanda' airport platform have been taken into police custody.

"The authorities have acknowledged that dnata Catering SRL, the Bucharest Airports National Corporation and their business partners have complied with all the regulations and are not responsible for the activities of the respective employees. Also, dnata, the Bucharest Airports National Corporation and their partners delimit themselves from the personal actions of those employees who have violated the law. We cannot comment on the ongoing legal proceedings and the investigations of the authorities. CNAB, dnata Catering SRL and their business partners are engaged in ethical business practices and operate in accordance with all the laws, regulations and industry standards. Our strict guidelines render rules clear to every employee. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in this investigation," CNAB said in a statement on Thursday.

About 200 police officers are carrying out this morning 28 search warrants in Bucharest and the Ilfov and Prahova counties in a case that is being investigated by the 'Henri Coanda' Air Transport Police Service of the Bucharest Regional Transport Police Section, under the coordination of the Bucharest Military Prosecutor's Office in a case regarding theft, complicity to theft, concealment and embezzlement, the Bucharest Police said in a statement.

Evidence in this case allows for the reasonable assumption that from the end of 2019 until now, several persons have stolen luxury products - watches, jewelry, leatherware, cosmetics and beverages from containers loaded on board aircraft with products intended strictly for the sale in the airport precincts.

The damage is estimated at approximately 800,000 euros. The relevant hearings will take place at the headquarters of the Bucharest Regional Transport Police Section.

The action unfolds with the assistance of the Transport Police Directorate, the Special Operations Directorate and the Interventions and Special Actions Service of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, as well as of the Bucharest and the neighboring counties' Special Actions and Forensic Services.