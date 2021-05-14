Bucharest, all counties still in green scenario

Bucharest and all counties of the country are still in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

In Bucharest, the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is 1.21 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from 1.30.

According to GCS, the areas with the most cases newly confirmed by COVID-19 compared to the last report are Bucharest - 118, Prahova - 57, Ilfov - 40.The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Ialomita - 3, Gorj - 4, Vaslui - 7, Giurgiu - 7.In the last 24 hours, 835 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported.