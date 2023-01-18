 
     
Bucharest City, counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov, Hunedoara report over 43pct of COVID cases Jan.9-15

aa.com.tr
covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) has informed that in the January 9 - 15 week, 43.4% of the COVID-19 cases in Romania were reported by Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov, Hunedoara combined.

According to the Weekly Supervision Report, 44% of the confirmed cases were in persons not vaccinated against COVID-19, told Agerpres.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 49% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP says that 53.1% of the total deaths were reported by the counties of Neamt, Iasi, Constanta, Sibiu and Teleorman combined.

Also, 53% of the deaths were in unvaccinated people.

As of today, 86.5% of all COVID-19 deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7% - in men, with 93.7% of the deaths having occurred in patients with at least one related comorbidity.

