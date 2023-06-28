Bucharest City, counties of Dolj, Iasi, Dambovita, Galati report 42.9pct of last week's COVID cases

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs that in the week of June 19 - 25, 42.9 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Romania were reported by Bucharest City and the counties of Dolj, Iasi, Dambovita and Galati combined.

As many as 586 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the reporting period, and 9 COVID-related deaths.

According to the Weekly Supervision Report, 48.4 percent of the confirmed cases were in persons not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 45.9 percent were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

INSP says that 57.2 percent of the total deaths were were in unvaccinated people.

As of today, 86.6 percent of all COVID-19 deaths were in people over 60 years old, and 54.7 percent - in men, with 93.8 percent of the deaths having occurred in patients with at least one underlying condition.