Bucharest City COVID-19 infection rate keeps going down, just two counties in yellow zone

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties stay in the COVID-19 green zone, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Friday.

In Bucharest, the 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate is 0.79 cases per 1,000 population, down from 0.82 the day before.

The rate exceeds 1 case per 1,000 population only in the counties of Alba - 1.12, and Cluj - 1.07.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 65, and the counties of Prahova - 36, Cluj -25, Mures and Neamt - 24.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Satu Mare - 1, Salaj and Harghita - 2.