Bucharest City reports most new COVID-19 cases in Romania

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 5, Constanta County - 3, Suceava and Timis counties - two each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

No new cases were recorded in 23 counties.

All counties and Bucharest City remain in the COVID-19 green zone, with the highest 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate reported by the counties of Prahova - 0.08 cases per 1,000 population, and Cluj, Ilfov and Satu Mare - 0.04 each.Romania's COVID-19 case count rose by 39 in the last 24 hours.