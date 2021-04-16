Bucharest Court of Appeal rules USR-PLUS merger final

The merger between Save Romania Union (USR) and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) was greenlighted on Friday by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the USRPLUS alliance announced.

"This is the only reformist political project that has been built in recent years in Romania that we have put our shoulder to, despite those who have been hindering us at every step. It is a political project for the future that already has in its history four electoral campaigns together, with good results, a political project in which we have been working as a single team for more than two years," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES by USR PLUS.

Co-chair Dan Barna said Friday's decision places the alliance "in the logic of a strong party that has brought together the most important energies of change and reform in Romanian society", agerpres.ro confirms.

Co-chair Dacian Ciolos also pointed out that, "for more than two years, the two parties, USR and PLUS, have been in the logic of a single team".