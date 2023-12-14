Bucharest Court postpones all trials, as protest for non-payment of some salary rights

The General Assembly of the judges of the Bucharest Tribunal decided on Thursday that all trials at this court, except for emergencies, will be postponed until the Government satisfies the magistrates' demands regarding the payment of some salary rights.

The magistrates are thus joining the protests launched all over the country by court clerks and ancillary staff and prosecutors.

In a press release sent on Thursday, the Bucharest Tribunal claims that the draft emergency ordinance on some fiscal and budgetary measures in the area of public expenditure (the "train" ordinance - editor's note) violates the independence of justice, as court decisions on the payment of salary arrears are ignored.

The judges also consider that this draft Government Emergency Ordinance creates a discriminatory situation, as the Government "disregards in an impermissible manner" the effects of final court decisions, which are the basis of the rule of law, and violates the principle of the separation of powers in the state.

Consequently, until the Government allocates the necessary funds for the full payment of salaries, as well as other salary rights legally established by administrative orders and final court decisions, the Bucharest Tribunal announces a form of protest, consisting of postponing all trials, starting Thursday, except for urgent cases.

Judges inform that they support the demands of court clerks and auxiliary staff for the payment of their due salary rights.

The draft emergency ordinance on some fiscal-budgetary measures in the area of public expenditure provides in Article VIII paragraph 1 that: "The payment of the amounts established as salary rights for the justice system staff by final court decisions and administrative acts issued prior to the entry into force of the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance 99/2023, for their implementation and unpaid by 31 December shall be made by issuing payment vouchers in accordance with the provisions of this ordinance to be recovered by the Ministry of Finance, in equal annual instalments over a period of 7 years."