Bucharest Gaming Week 2021 kicks off Monday in online, offline system

Bucharest Gaming Week 2021, the largest video games event in Romania, starts on Monday, and for a week gaming enthusiasts will be able to participate online or offline in the most interesting events that aim to highlight the impact the video games have in art, education and society.

According to a press release of the organizers, during the weekend of October 30-31, young people will be able to play together with their favorite content creators, such as JaxiTV, Ovvy or Madalin, the most popular games or they will be able to discover the titles created by the Romanian developers.

The fifth edition of Bucharest Gaming Week takes place between October 25th and 31st, 2021 and will culminate with the central event exclusively online on October 30th and 31st on the competition's website www.bucharestgamingweek.ro. The actions of the two days take place on three main stages (Main Stage, Esports Stage and New Games Stage) and within them will take place esports competitions, tournaments organized by the most appreciated creators of content and many other activities.

"We want Bucharest Gaming Week to be the mirror of the entire universe that has made video games the most accessed form of entertainment in the world, surpassing the film and music industry. In this event we are not just talking about pure entertainment, about new game launches or esports competitions. We're also talking about what's behind the games, the art and the storytelling that's so important in building these video stories. Or about the studies that young people should follow in order to get to have a career in the game development industry. We applaud for this reason the Goethe Institute and the French Institute that joined us in this endeavor and which, next to us, brought much relevant content from German and French creators. Thanks to them, we will talk a lot about art during Bucharest Gaming Week," said Tudor Daescu, president of Gaming Week, the organizer of the event.

The Bucharest Gaming Week program includes: the sixth edition of Dev.Play - the annual conference dedicated to the video game manufacturing industry, organized by RGDA (Association of Romanian Video Game Developers) - between October 25th and 26th; "Imaginary Worlds" concept art exhibition, which presents art from the video games created by studios in France, Germany and Romania (October 25, at 18:00, in the Atrium of the French Institute); the round table with the theme "Encouraging the creative industry from the perspective of video games", a live broadcast on the Facebook pages of the Goethe-Institut Bucharest and Bucharest Gaming Week (October 26, 18:00); Workshop for introduction to game development (October 28th) dedicated to high school students from colleges all over the country; music concert in video games (October 28); Panel #Herowngame - Woman in games (October 29, 19.00 on the Facebook pages of Amber and Bucharest Gaming Week); "At the border between realities - Mixed reality workshop", at CINETic - International Center for Research and Education in Innovative Creative Technologies; Game created by high school students (25 - 31 October), Agerpres.ro informs.

Bucharest Gaming Week is an event of Gaming Week, the organization that has proposed Romania to become a European Hollywood of the video game producing industry.