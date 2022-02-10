Bucharest I.L. Caragiale Theatre's Mircea Rusu: If there is theater, there is hope for our nation

The role of theater is to exist in order to bring hope, but also optimism and trust in a Romanian feeling, in everything going on in society, said actor Mircea Rusu, the new interim manager of the I.L. Caragiale National Theater of Bucharest (TNB).

"What is theater? This is what I believe it means: emotion. Because the spectator comes to the theater for it, to be emotional, to get emotional and to allow himself to be emotional. And he hopes he will get emotional and, at the moment he is emotional, truly, he may leave satisfied. Sure that emotions can be both in the positive and in the negative. Somebody can make you cry, an actor may make you laugh, another may make you thoughtful, another inoculates ideas that you never knew before," said the actor, in an interview granted to AGERPRES about his appointment as interim manager of the Bucharest's National, as well as the projects that can be seen this year on the TNB's stage.

"I promised my actor colleagues and not only the actors that I, in 2022, will not get on stage. I didn't make that programme so that I can feast on some character or on some greater or lesser or I don't know what role. I won't climb the stage, I was made manager here to take care, to ensure the good working of the theater, the good working of shows and the good working of future productions," Mircea Rusu also said.

"When [Ion] Caramitru made me an artistic director here, he gathered the entire actor's troupe of the theater and said: 'I present to you your colleague, your friend, actor Mircea Rusu. He is the new artistic director of the theater and the future manager of the National Theater.' Everybody smiled, it was... I thought that was a small joke. Behold that all those urgings from those before me and even this remark of Caramitru, they all gathered here and it seems that, probably, there is a force that is anyway above me and I don't believe I have any merit than that of continuing a road that was forged upon my birth or maybe even before," said Mircea Rusu.

The fervor of going on stage never disappears, says Rusu, recalling "master Beligan" (e.n. - Radu Beligan, prolific actor and former director of TNB), who was "97 years old and had an amazing desire to be on stage."

According to Mircea Rusu, despite the hardships, theater will still "play", he says, as "theater played during the war as well, when there was no budget, all budgets were who knows where, in bombs and bullets, and with all that, theater, and especially the National Theater, continued functioning. The role of theater is to exist, because if there is theater, there is hope of our nation. It's not only about theater for the hope of a nation, but that brings a sort of optimism, a trust that there is a Romanian feeling in everything going on in society. That's why I am absolutely convinced that if the funds are not sufficient, those currently in government will make sure that these thoughts, these hopes of ours, take form."