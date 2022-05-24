Bucharest-Ilfov Emergencies Inspectorate's head: Probable cause of metro fire - flame in a box with rail conductors

The probable cause of the metro fire was a flame in a box with conductors at the level of the rail, from which smoke was released in the area of Piata Romana station, said the head of Bucharest-Ilfov Emergencies Inspectorate, Orlando Schiopu.

"The cause of the fire - it seems to have been a conductor at a transport rail," said Orlando Schiopu.

20 fire trucks, 39 SMURD crews and the Special Rescue Detachment were mobilized to the scene.

The chief physician of SMURD Bucharest, Bogdan Oprita, specified that a number of 25 people were assisted, two of whom were transported to Floreasca Hospital, because their exposure to smoke and stress caused them to activate pre-existing pathologies.

AGERPRES.