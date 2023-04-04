Bucharest mayor Dan discusses with US Ambassador Kavalec about projects of local administration

Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan met on Tuesday with US Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec, with whom he discussed about the projects of the Bucharest local administration.

"Today, I have welcomed at the Capital City Hall headquarters, the US Ambassador to Romania, HE Kathleen Kavalec, on an official visit, with whom I have discussed about the priorities of Bucharest, about the projects and challenges of this mandate. Mrs ambassador stated that since 2008, when she ended the mandate as cultural attache to Romania, Bucharest has made significant progress and congratulated the Capital City Hall and the subordinated institutions for the support granted to Ukrainian refugees," Nicusor Dan wrote on his Facebook page.

Mayor Nicusor Dan presented within the meeting, the main projects of the administration, aimed at urban mobility, modernisation of public transportation, central heating system.

Furthermore, the talks also tackled "the financial challenges and the real estate development" in Bucharest.