Bucharest Mayor Firea: Senate Speaker Dragnea and PM Tudose need to immediately stop political dispute

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea, Vice-President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) believes that both the party leader, and Speaker of the Senate, Liviu Dragnea, and Prime Minister Mihai Tudose "made mistakes" and they both need to make things right again.

"In a political family everyone should take responsibility for his/her tasks, like in a normal family, with sincerity and in good faith. However, unfortunately, the beginning of this year is marked by tensions inside the party, which is divided into camps, groups and areas of interest. This is wrong! We won the election together and we had good results in our first year of governing. And now it seems like we are throwing everything in the area, all that we achieved. And the ones that have the most to lose from this are the citizens, for they were the ones who put their trust in us and voted for us. The two leaders, he party leader and the Prime Minister, have the duty to stop immediately the political disputes between them! They both made mistakes. And they should make things right again. Both of them!, the Mayor wrote on her Facebook page.



In her opinion, "the lack of consultations" inside the party, before nominating the former prime minister Sorin Grindeau and the current one Mihai Tudose represented a mistake.



"A real democratic analysis should have been made by the leadership of the party and we won't be facing the political crisis we are facing right now. Also, on the other hand, the Prime Minister knew very well, when he was appointed, what was the structure of the government," she said.



Gabriela Firea asked the two leaders to think about the Romanians first.



"They need to accept that they depend on each other. This is how things are in a democracy: he party can not rule without a government and the government can not function without a parliamentary majority. The two leaders have the obligation to find a way to collaborate. They need to take responsibility, in written, if necessary, for observing the principles of this collaboration. For they first of all have an obligation before the citizens and then before the party. The political structure of the government should be established by the coalition that ensures the parliamentary majority and the manner of functioning should be established by the Prime Minister. This is where we should start: each of them should understand what their obligations are in this team. (...) That's why I respectfully and firmly ask the political leaders from PSD to do less politics and do more work for the ones who voted for them. Less fights between us and more cooperation to the benefit of the Romanian. I insist that each one of them has its own role and place in this team and they can contribute to the success of Romania, and implicitly, of our party," said Firea.



She also said that Romania enter the year of the Centenary and invoked the national feelings that "animate" both the PSD leader and the Prime Minister.



"Let's continue to make history, to learn from our ancestors. Let's be less politicians and more men and women of state, as the ones who achieved the great Union were," concluded Gabriela Firea.



The National Executive Committee of the PSD is set to meet on Monday for an urgent meeting, which will take place in Bucharest. The meeting was asked by several PSD leaders who want to solve the current political crisis.

AGERPRES .