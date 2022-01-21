Bucharest Mayor must bring solutions for crisis he caused, not find imaginary guilt (PSD)

The Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, needs to come up with solutions for the crisis "he caused", "not finding imaginary guilt in order to save his skin", PSD (Social Democratic Party) says on Friday, in a press release.

"PSD urges the mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, to resolve the serious problems caused to the people of Bucharest by his own incompetence and to stop trying to throw the guilt around. Nicusor Dan cannot fool the people of Bucharest again! After a year and a half since he was sworn in he has no excuse, he is a mayor and has majority in the General Council. Instead of inventing imaginary guilt, when he is not focused on hiring people for his own Cabinet, Nicusor Dan needs to urgently solve the serious problems in Bucharest, both the crisis in the heating system, nd the work conflict at the Bucharest Transport Company (STB)," PSD says.

"This is what the people of Bucharest are expecting from the mayor, not to give out orders to political parties that are in opposition at the level of the General Council. The only party he can order around is USR (Save Romania Union), the party he founded and is an accomplice to the entire disaster he created in the Capital. Furthermore, instead of provoking political disputes, Nicusor Dan should be more concerned of what he will answer to the people of Bucharest, as well as to the prosecutors, for the aberrant or illegal decisions that he took as a mayor," the press release mentions.

In a press conference held at STB headquarters, Nicusor Dan declared that the STB strike is organized by the chairman of the Bucharest Transporters Trade Union, Vasile Petrariu, who won a term of municipal councilor on the PSD list.

"I am asking PSD to decide, because we have a strike that is paralyzing Bucharest and is affecting hundreds of thousands of citizens, organized by a PSD general councilor. Yes, a man who won his mandate on the PSD list, and that is why I am requesting PSD to decide on one of two options: either it supports this action that is paralyzing the city, or it withdraws political support for Petrariu, who organized this strike," Nicusor Dan said.

Marcel Ciolacu, who is currently in Valenii de Munte, replied: "I understood that the question was either support or withdraw. In my opinion there is one more possibility - Nicusor Dan to go home", Agerpres informs.