Bucharest mayour says Fitch reconfirms individual rating of Bucharest - Four steps above Romania's rating

The mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, states that the Fitch agency has reconfirmed Bucharest's individual rating at level "a", four steps above Romania's rating.

"The Fitch rating agency reconfirmed Bucharest's individual rating at level 'a'. This means four steps above Romania's rating, this confirms the efforts we made to financially stabilize the city hall. I remind you that I left with a current debt of 3 billion lei. Fitch also notes the adjustment of expenses according to the income and the ambitious investment plan. This means that we are taking the money exactly where it needs to be", the mayor wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the fact that the rating agency maintains unchanged the individual credit profile of Bucharest represents "a new confirmation" of the fact that the administration is "on the right track".

"There is still a lot to do, but I am happy when such official confirmations of our work of 3 and a half years come. We are taking the money where it needs to be", mentions Nicusor Dan.