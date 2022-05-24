 
     
Bucharest metro fire extinguished; all passengers evacuated from tunnel to platform

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
incendiu metrou

The metro fire was extinguished by firefighters, and all passengers were evacuated from the tunnel to the platform in Piata Romana, the Press Office of the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate reported on Tuesday (ISUBIF).

Bucharest firefighters identified the source of the fire, after which they extinguished it.

The metro traffic on the M2 main line is interrupted on Tuesday, after an underground smoke emission was registered at the Piata Romana metro station. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Eight fire trucks, SMURD and the Special Rescue Detachment were involved in the action.

According to the information provided by the Metrorex dispatcher, it is about a fire at a metro train that has a technical malfunction.

"There is no open flame, only smoke. The train is in the tunnel, at a distance of about 20-30 m from the platform," ISUBIF said.

ISUBIF crews are located in the area of Piata Romana, Universitate and Piata Victoriei metro stations.

AGERPRES.

