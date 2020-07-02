 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Metropolitan Circus to re-open with outdoors shows on Friday

Washington DS
Circ

The Bucharest Metropolitan Circus will re-open with a series of outdoor performances that will take place throughout summer, with the first show scheduled for Friday, at 18:00hrs, EEST.

The performances will be staged in an area specially arranged for the public, in the vicinity of the performance hall from on Aleea Circului 15.

For more than an hour, spectators will see world-renowned acrobats, riding masters, talented jugglers and irresistible comedians.

The Bucharest Metropolitan Circus will stage performances in the outdoor arena throughout summer.

Performance hours and regulations are available on the Facebook page of the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus or the https://circulmetropolitan.ro/ website.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.