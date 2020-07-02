Bucharest Metropolitan Circus to re-open with outdoors shows on Friday

The Bucharest Metropolitan Circus will re-open with a series of outdoor performances that will take place throughout summer, with the first show scheduled for Friday, at 18:00hrs, EEST.

The performances will be staged in an area specially arranged for the public, in the vicinity of the performance hall from on Aleea Circului 15.

For more than an hour, spectators will see world-renowned acrobats, riding masters, talented jugglers and irresistible comedians.

The Bucharest Metropolitan Circus will stage performances in the outdoor arena throughout summer.

Performance hours and regulations are available on the Facebook page of the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus or the https://circulmetropolitan.ro/ website.