Bucharest National Opera Orchestra to stage gala at Expo 2020 Dubai on January 17

The Bucharest National Opera Orchestra, under the musical direction of maestro Tiberiu Soare, will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on January 17 in the evening on the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre stages.

"For the National Culture Day, the famous voices of soprano Teodora Gheorghiu and mezzo-soprano Ruxandra Donose, together with the soloists of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB), tenor Daniel Magdal and baritone Iordache Basalic, will delight the audience at Expo 2020, inviting them to walk with the artists of the Bucharest National Opera in a world shrouded in mystery, drama and love. In order to highlight the Romanian culture in the cosmopolitan context of Expo 2020, violinist virtuoso Rafael Butaru will perform 'Ballad for Violin and Orchestra' by Ciprian Porumbescu, one of the most famous Romanian musical works at an international level," said ONB in a press statement released on Wednesday.On January 18, chamber ensembles of the Bucharest National Opera Orchestra will stage micro recitals at the Romanian pavilion at Expo 2020.The event is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Romanian Pavilion at Expo 2020, in collaboration with the Bucharest National Opera.World Expo Dubai - Expo 2020, which runs from October 1, 2021 to April 1, 2022, is about "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" and aims to address a global need for collaboration to inspire future generations.Along with other media outlets, AGERPRES is a media partner of the event.