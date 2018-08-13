Bucharest Police:Man who stole gun - identified and taken for hearings; detainment ordinance issued

The man who stole the gun off the woman gendarme injured in the protests of Friday night in Victory Square in Bucharest was identified and taken for hearings, a detainment ordinance in his name being issued, while investigations continue to find the stolen gun and to identify the other participants in the aggression, the Bucharest Police announced.

On the basis of information remitted by a citizen to police officers with the Ilfov County Police Inspectorate the man in the publicized photographs was identified and, following actions undertaken by the Bucharest General Police Directorate - the Homicide Department, the man was found and led to hearings, the Bucharest Police said on Tuesday morning.Following the actions undertaken, the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Tribunal issued a detainment ordinance for the 32-year-old man, who is accused of infringing the regime for weapons and munitions (by stealing a weapon) and disturbing the peace.The actions were undertaken with the support of the Special Operations Directorate, the Territorial Unit for Information Analysis Bucharest, the National Criminalistic Institute and the Special Activities Independent Service of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.