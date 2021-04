Bucharest Prefect, Alin Stoica, movement of persons allowed until 22:00 hrs on weekends too

The movement of people is allowed in Bucharest until 22:00 hrs on weekends, too, informed on Monday the Prefect of the Capital, Alin Stoica, after the meeting of the Bucharest City Emergency Management Committee (CMBSU), convened in the context in which the COVID-19 incidence rate fell below 3.5 per thousand inhabitants.

Moreover, the economic operators can operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 21:00 hrs, and gyms/fitness centers can be reopened.