Bucharest Prefect requests mayors for measures to improve air quality

The Prefect of Bucharest, Toni Grebla, requests the mayors of the Capital to take the measures established to improve the air quality in the city.

The Prefectural College, meeting on Thursday, found that the General City Hall (PMB) and the six districts' mayoralties did not implement the measures provided for in the Integrated Air Quality Plan (PICA).

The PICA was approved by a decision of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest and provides measures with deadlines for the period 2018 - 2022, which must ensure the reduction of air pollution in the Capital. For the failure to complete the measures from the Integrated Air Quality Plan in full and on time, PMB and the district municipalities were penalized with successive fines in 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to some provisions of Law 104/2011 on ambient air quality, the Prefecture's Facebook post reads.

According to the representatives of the Prefecture, it was found that the Bucharest City Hall did not purchase 100 trolleybuses, 100 trams and, additionally, 100 electric buses, assumed through PICA; did not create single lanes dedicated to public transportation and intervention vehicles for the roads on which there are public transport routes; did not fully set up its own bicycle paths (tracks, lanes), including in recreational areas; did not modernize all the neighborhood thermal power plants, and they were not equipped with burners with low pollutant emissions.

At the same time, it was found that the traffic management and urban mobility projects through which major road infrastructure projects with a deadline of 2022 were established are in an early phase, while some works have been abandoned.

"The district municipalities have not modernized and expanded the traffic roads as assumed in the Integrated Air Quality Plan, they have not ensured the efficient sanitation of the traffic roads, respectively they have not vacuumed and they have not washed the traffic roads to reduce the resuspension of sedimentable materials. Also, the buildings assumed by PICA were not fully rehabilitated," the representatives of the Capital Prefecture also pointed out.AGERPRES