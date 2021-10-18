Bucharest remains in top of cities, counties with most new cases of COVID

The most newly confirmed cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 from the last reporting were registered in Bucharest - 2,546 and the counties of Constanta - 678, Timis - 569, Brasov - 537, Galati - 521, Arges - 401, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Monday.

The counties with the fewest new cases of COVID-19 were Covasna - 38, Vrancea - 40, Maramures - 44, Salaj - 60, Satu Mare - 69, Harghita - 77, Caras-Severin - 81.

The capital has an incidence of 16.42 cases per thousand inhabitants, Agerpres informs.

The county of Ilfov has the biggest case incidence of infection, cumulated at 14 days, with 17.03 cases per thousand inhabitants. High incidence is also recorded in the counties of Timis - 10.44 and Prahova - 9.18.

All counties are in the red scenario (over three cases per thousand inhabitants)