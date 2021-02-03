 
     
Bucharest reports most new COVID-19 cases in Romania - 342; Cluj and Timis counties follow

covid-19

The areas in Romania with the most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 as against the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 342, as well as the counties of Cluj - 179; Timis - 172; Iasi - 171; Suceava - 119; Mures - 106; Ilfov - 105; Hunedoara - 100, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Tulcea - 10, Vrancea - 12, Calarasi - 16, Giurgiu - 17 and Buzau - 18.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 2,752 on Wednesday from the previous reporting following tests performed at the national level.

stiripesurse.ro
