Bucharest and 3 counties are in the yellow scenario for infections with SARS-CoV-2, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS).

Bucharest recorded an infection rate of 1.90 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from 2.07 the previous day.

Also in the yellow scenario (incidence between 1.5 and 3) are the counties of Ilfov - 1.77, Cluj - 1.72, Alba - 1.57.