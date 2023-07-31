 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opens Monday's trading session higher

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opens Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher, with turnover at 2.39 billion lei (485.093 million euros), half an hour after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

Transactions with shares totalled 10.3 million lei and those with bonds 2.38 billion lei. The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.55%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered an increase of 0.51%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks opened 0.51% higher, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, rose 0.37%.

The SIF's BET-FI index opened up 0.44% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, appreciated 0.42%.

According to BVB data, Bermas (+4.35%), Zentiva (+3.54%) and Artego (+2.27%) recorded the biggest increases in share values.

On the other hand, Condmag (-10%), Sinteza (-9.20%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-5.23%) shares were down.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.