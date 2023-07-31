Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opens Monday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher, with turnover at 2.39 billion lei (485.093 million euros), half an hour after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

Transactions with shares totalled 10.3 million lei and those with bonds 2.38 billion lei. The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.55%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered an increase of 0.51%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks opened 0.51% higher, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, rose 0.37%.

The SIF's BET-FI index opened up 0.44% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, appreciated 0.42%.

According to BVB data, Bermas (+4.35%), Zentiva (+3.54%) and Artego (+2.27%) recorded the biggest increases in share values.

On the other hand, Condmag (-10%), Sinteza (-9.20%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (-5.23%) shares were down.