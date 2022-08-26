Bucharest stock exchange closes amid mixed trends

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed amid mixed trading trends the session on Friday, with total transactions value worth 16.938 million lei (3.476 million euros).

The main BET index went up 0.32%, to 12,337.04 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.31%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed 0.21% higher, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.22% of its value, told Agerpres.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.12%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, dropped 0.10%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 0.14%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank's shares, with 2.743 million lei, followed by those of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 2.176 million lei, and OMV Petrom's shares - 1.580 million lei.

The best developments were registered by the stocks of Condmag, which appreciated by 7.14%, followed by those of Compa (+2.20%) and Aages (+1.92%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded in the stocks of the Carbochim chemical plant (-12.23%), Farmaceutica Remedia (-3.43%) and SIF5 Oltenia (-2.54%).