Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher on Friday, with a transaction value of 18.29 million RON (3.71 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.12%, up to 12,577,79 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.15%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up by 0.19%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI gained 0.18%, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.36%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 0.15%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, gained by 0.19%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with 4.07 million RON, followed by those of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 3.63 million RON, and the securities of Banca Transilvania - 2.8 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Condmag, which appreciated by 7.14%, followed by those of Impact Developer&Contractor (+5.81%) and Romcarbon (+2.71%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Prefab (-13.93%), Socep (-3.93%) and Farmaceutica Remedia (-3.08%).