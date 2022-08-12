Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher on Friday, with a transaction value of 40.805 million RON (8.343 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.49%, up to 12,631,92 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.43%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up by 0.55%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI gained 0.79%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.56%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 0.52%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, gained 0.60%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were those of Banca Transilvania, 9.063 million RON, followed by those of the Proprietatea Fund, 7.509 million RON, and BRD Groupe Societe Generale, 4.511 million RON, Agerpres.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Condmag, which appreciated by 7.14%, followed by those of Cemacon (+4.19%) and Vrancart (+4.02%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-15%), Chimcomplex Borzesti (-2.01%) and Antibiotice (-1.88%).